PDP Board of Trustees Confirms Adolphus Wabara as Chairman Amid Economic Concerns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has officially confirmed Adolphus Wabara, former Senate President, as its Chairman. Ahmed Makarfi, former Kaduna State governor, was also confirmed as Secretary during the 76th Meeting held on Tuesday, in accordance with the PDP Constitution amended in 2017.

Wabara’s confirmation follows his interim chairmanship appointment 18 months ago, succeeding Walid Jibrin’s resignation in 2022. In its communique, the PDP BoT expressed deep concerns about economic hardships, soaring prices of essential goods, and food scarcity attributed to poorly executed APC policies, causing unrest and agitation nationwide.

The BoT highlighted escalating insecurity, including mass killings, banditry, kidnappings, and terrorism, criticizing the APC administration’s lax security stance over the past nine months. Moreover, the BoT condemned the Naira’s plummet to N1,500 per dollar, skyrocketing fuel prices exceeding N700 per liter, and prolonged fuel queues nationwide.

Calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address pressing issues, the communique urged immediate action against corruption, worsening insecurity, currency devaluation, high fuel costs, food scarcity, and unemployment.

