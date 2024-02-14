Nigeria Unveils Plan to Tackle Power Woes

ABUJA, Feb 14 – Nigeria is devising a strategy to address its persistent power challenges by resolving outstanding debts amounting to approximately $2.16 billion owed to energy producers and addressing issues related to gas supply shortages to power-generating entities, announced the Power Minister on Wednesday.

Despite having an installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts, Africa’s largest economy only manages to produce about a quarter of that, compelling households, businesses, and manufacturers to rely on diesel and petrol generators.

The Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, explained to reporters that the main impediments to achieving optimal power output are the existing debts, insufficient gas supplies, and aging equipment in the power sector. Currently, power generators are owed 1.3 trillion naira ($858.65 million), along with a legacy debt of $1.3 billion from a decade ago.

“As part of the preparations to revitalize and transform the sector, we aim to settle the existing outstanding debt obligations to gas supply and power generation companies through a combination of cash payments and guaranteed debt instruments,” Adelabu stated.

In a recent proposal, Adelabu suggested making naira payments for gas sales to power plants as a way to alleviate the impact of dollar shortages. The costs are expected to rise further following a second currency devaluation within a year. The sale of natural gas to power plants is conducted in dollars due to investments in building gas processors and pipelines being denominated and paid in dollars.

Nigeria’s grid power supply has been inconsistent, with notable collapses on February 4 causing a nationwide blackout and at least three occurrences in 2023, attributed to technical problems by authorities.

