Analysis

Nigeria Unveils Plan to Tackle Power Woes

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, Feb 14 – Nigeria is devising a strategy to address its persistent power challenges by resolving outstanding debts amounting to approximately $2.16 billion owed to energy producers and addressing issues related to gas supply shortages to power-generating entities, announced the Power Minister on Wednesday.

Despite having an installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts, Africa’s largest economy only manages to produce about a quarter of that, compelling households, businesses, and manufacturers to rely on diesel and petrol generators.

The Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu, explained to reporters that the main impediments to achieving optimal power output are the existing debts, insufficient gas supplies, and aging equipment in the power sector. Currently, power generators are owed 1.3 trillion naira ($858.65 million), along with a legacy debt of $1.3 billion from a decade ago.

“As part of the preparations to revitalize and transform the sector, we aim to settle the existing outstanding debt obligations to gas supply and power generation companies through a combination of cash payments and guaranteed debt instruments,” Adelabu stated.

In a recent proposal, Adelabu suggested making naira payments for gas sales to power plants as a way to alleviate the impact of dollar shortages. The costs are expected to rise further following a second currency devaluation within a year. The sale of natural gas to power plants is conducted in dollars due to investments in building gas processors and pipelines being denominated and paid in dollars.

Nigeria’s grid power supply has been inconsistent, with notable collapses on February 4 causing a nationwide blackout and at least three occurrences in 2023, attributed to technical problems by authorities.

Fresh EndSARS Protest Breaks Out In Delta
Sanwo-Olu Launches Lagos Market Trader Money, Distributes N750M to 15,000 Beneficiaries
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

