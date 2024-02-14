Menu
Nigeria nears oil independence as Dangote refinery eyes first fuel cargoes export

By: Emman Tochi

According to a Reuters report, Dangote Oil Refinery in Nigeria has initiated tenders to sell two fuel cargoes for export, marking the debut from the newly operational refinery. Positioned on a peninsula near Lagos, the commercial hub, this refinery, Africa’s largest boasting a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, was erected by Aliko Dangote, the continent’s wealthiest individual.

Nigeria, historically reliant on costly fuel imports, is poised for a transformation with the $20 billion refinery potentially turning it into a net fuel exporter to neighboring West African nations, reshaping power and profit dynamics in the industry.

Despite a Reuters request, Dangote declined to comment. The first cargo, comprising 65,000 metric tons of low-sulfur straight run fuel oil, has been contracted to Trafigura, slated for loading by the end of February, according to three sources. Trafigura, however, opted not to comment. Meanwhile, at least one refiner confirmed being approached by Trafigura regarding the cargo, though details were not disclosed.

The second tender, approximately 60,000 tons of naphtha, is underway, with the deadline set for February 15, as shared by three other sources. Loading specifics are yet to be disclosed.

Notably, Reuters sources revealed last week that the refinery is gearing up to supply its inaugural fuel cargoes to the domestic market in the coming weeks. The offered fuels represent typical products resulting from processing light sweet crude through a crude distillation unit (CDU) in a refinery without additional upgrading capacity. Experts anticipate it will take several months before upgrading units come online.

The refinery commenced crude purchases in December, with Nigeria’s NNPC Ltd serving as the primary supplier. Dangote has also procured some U.S. oil, with an anticipated receipt of 2 million barrels of U.S. WTI Midland in early March, according to LSEG and Kpler ship tracking.

