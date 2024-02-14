Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO

The pictures were released by the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and they also showed the NTSB officials inspecting the debris of the ill-fated helicopter.

The United States government has released images from the site of the tragic crash that killed the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and five others.

Wigwe died alongside five others including his wife, Chizoba, son, Chizi and Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc in a helicopter crash in California, US on Friday.

It was learnt that the chopper was heading to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California on Friday night.

Daily Mail also reports that six people were feared dead after the horrific helicopter crash in California marking the state’s second fatal accident in under a week.

Officials said the helicopter crashed near Nipton on the edge of the Mojave Desert late on Friday evening

The photographs, released after Michael Graham, an NTSB board member, stated that they had visited the site and documented the operations carried out on the first full day of investigation, show NTSB officials inspecting the wreckage.

Graham underlined the agency’s dedication to a thorough investigation of the scene, stating that the crew used aerial drone mapping and documented the damage.

He claimed that several electronic gadgets and onboard equipment were recovered from the scene for additional examination and analysis.

