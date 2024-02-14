Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Ghana president sacks finance minister in reshuffle

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Ghana’s president has replaced finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a cabinet reshuffle after criticism of the ex-banker’s leadership during the country’s worst economic crisis in a generation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The office of President Nana Akufo-Addo said that Ofori-Atta would be replaced by Mohammed Amin Adam, currently the minister of state at the finance ministry and previously deputy energy minister responsible for the petroleum sector.
It did not give a reason for the change.

Ofori-Atta has been overseeing Ghana’s debt restructuring efforts after the West African gold, oil and cocoa producer defaulted on most of its external debt in December 2022.
Inflation rose above 50% that year and the local cedi currency plummeted. Ofori-Atta faced calls for his resignation from street protesters and both opposition and ruling party MPs, which he survived.

The move to dismiss him, announced on Wednesday, comes ahead of a December election in which Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, also an economist, will be seeking to distance himself from country’s recent economic woes as he runs for president.

“There is a feeling that doing this… will create a much-needed new narrative for (the Vice President’s) slow-building campaign,” said Bright Simons, an analyst at Accra-based think tank IMANI Africa.

He said that overall, the reshuffle did not appear to signal any clear shift in political strategy.

Akufo-Addo chose Ofori-Atta, a relative of his, as finance minister when he became head of state in 2017, pledging to create jobs, fight poverty and boost economic growth by cutting taxes and red tape.

Ghana’s economy has started to recover since the government last year secured a $3 billion loan programme with the International Monetary Fund, and in January reached a deal to restructure $5.4 billion of loans with its official creditors.

Akufo-Addo will be stepping down next year as he has reached his two-term limit, and VP Bawumia was overwhelmingly voted presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO
Next article
IMF debt rules hobbling Africa’s green energy projects says TotalEnergies CEO
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IMF debt rules hobbling Africa’s green energy projects says TotalEnergies CEO

News Wire News Wire -
PARIS, Feb 14 - Renewable energy investments in Africa...

Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The pictures were released by the United States National...

Ex-Meta engineer shot dead his college-sweetheart wife before killing his twin sons, 4, and turning the gun on himself

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man killed his wife and...

Economists Bearish on Nigeria’s January Inflation Reports

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Today, we take a closer look at some of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IMF debt rules hobbling Africa’s green energy projects says TotalEnergies CEO

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
PARIS, Feb 14 - Renewable energy investments in Africa...

Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO

Top Stories 0
The pictures were released by the United States National...

Ex-Meta engineer shot dead his college-sweetheart wife before killing his twin sons, 4, and turning the gun on himself

Regions 0
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man killed his wife and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com