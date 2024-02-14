Menu
Fresh EndSARS Protest Breaks Out In Delta

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Youths in Delta state are currently protesting alleged brutality and extortion by the Nigerian police.

In now viral videos, the protesters were seen with different placards, including one with the inscription, ENDSARS NOW.

They called on the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to weigh into the matter.

An X user, who shared the videos said police brutality in the state had been on the rise.

“Heavy protests are ongoing in Ughelli against police brutality which has become rampant!!,” the user wrote.

Quoting the post, the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, explained that the protest was triggered after the police arrested four boys who could not establish ownership of the unregistered car in their possession.

The spokesman said some youths attacked the officers in the process, injuring one officer on the head and damaging the force patrol vehicle.

He warned youths to stay calm, insisting that no amount of their protests would deter the police from performing its constitutional duties.

He wrote: “Regarding the ongoing protest in Ughelli, the Command wishes to inform members of the public that yesterday 13th February 2024, Policemen from Ughelli Area Command intercepted an unregistered Benz GLK without a plate number in Ekuigbo community, the men confronted the four boys who could not establish ownership of the car.

“In an attempt to arrest them, some of the youths attacked the Police, destroyed their vehicle, and broke the head of one of the officers. Nine of the suspects were arrested and will be charged to court. Youths are advised to stay off any protest because it won’t deter us from doing our job.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
