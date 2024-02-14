Former SGF Testifies in Emefiele Trial: Denies Knowledge of Alleged $6.2M Transaction

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, testified at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, in the ongoing trial of ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele faces 20-count amended charges including corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and obtaining by false pretenses amounting to $6,230,000. Mustapha, appearing as Prosecution Witness 2, stated he was unaware of the transaction during his tenure and clarified that documents in question did not originate from the office of then President Muhammadu Buhari.

Additionally, Mustapha highlighted unfamiliarity with the term “Special Appropriation Provision” and emphasized that federal government does not handle payments for foreign election observers, contrary to the allegations against Emefiele.

