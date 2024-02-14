Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investigative News and Reports

Former SGF Testifies in Emefiele Trial: Denies Knowledge of Alleged $6.2M Transaction

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, testified at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, in the ongoing trial of ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Emefiele faces 20-count amended charges including corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and obtaining by false pretenses amounting to $6,230,000. Mustapha, appearing as Prosecution Witness 2, stated he was unaware of the transaction during his tenure and clarified that documents in question did not originate from the office of then President Muhammadu Buhari.

Additionally, Mustapha highlighted unfamiliarity with the term “Special Appropriation Provision” and emphasized that federal government does not handle payments for foreign election observers, contrary to the allegations against Emefiele.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NBL Increases Prices Of Star, Gulder, Trophy, Stout
Next article
PDP Board of Trustees Confirms Adolphus Wabara as Chairman Amid Economic Concerns
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Board of Trustees Confirms Adolphus Wabara as Chairman Amid Economic Concerns

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT)...

NBL Increases Prices Of Star, Gulder, Trophy, Stout

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries PLC has announced plans...

U.S. Exposes Russia’s Disinformation Campaign in Africa.

Editorial Team Editorial Team -
By Samuel Ouma The U.S. government has claimed that the...

WAEC Releases 2023 WASSCE Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The West African Examinations Council (WAEC)...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP Board of Trustees Confirms Adolphus Wabara as Chairman Amid Economic Concerns

Political parties 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT)...

NBL Increases Prices Of Star, Gulder, Trophy, Stout

Companies & Markets 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries PLC has announced plans...

U.S. Exposes Russia’s Disinformation Campaign in Africa.

Geopolitics 0
By Samuel Ouma The U.S. government has claimed that the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com