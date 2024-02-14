Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Five dies, twelve injured as sleeping driver rams into truck

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than five persons have died while 12 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Tuesday.

The accident which occurred a distance away from Foursquare along the highway involved a Mazda bus with registration number, SMK 685 YG and a truck marked, ZE 121 0G.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to Okpe, the accident was caused by the driver of the Mazda bus who lost control of the wheels while sleeping.

“A total of 18 persons, comprising 10 male adults and eight female adults were involved in the accident. Twelve people were injured and unfortunately, five persons were recorded dead from the crash.

“The suspected causes of the fatal crash were tyre burst, speed and fatigue which led to loss of control because the driver slept off on the wheels and rammed into a moving truck.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere while corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue Ipara”, Okpe said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
IMF Confirms Return Of Petrol Subsidy Under Tinubu
Next article
‘ Useless Bwala not my aide’ – Atiku
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IMF debt rules hobbling Africa’s green energy projects says TotalEnergies CEO

News Wire News Wire -
PARIS, Feb 14 - Renewable energy investments in Africa...

Ghana president sacks finance minister in reshuffle

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's president has replaced...

Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The pictures were released by the United States National...

Ex-Meta engineer shot dead his college-sweetheart wife before killing his twin sons, 4, and turning the gun on himself

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A man killed his wife and...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IMF debt rules hobbling Africa’s green energy projects says TotalEnergies CEO

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
PARIS, Feb 14 - Renewable energy investments in Africa...

Ghana president sacks finance minister in reshuffle

Democracy Africa 0
ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's president has replaced...

Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO

Top Stories 0
The pictures were released by the United States National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com