Nigeria Metro News

Fire Guts 18 Shops at Iju IShaga, Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A fire explosion at Agbado Road, Toyin Bus stop, Iju Ishaga has left 18 shops completely destroyed, fortunately without any reported casualties of death or injuries.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service effectively controlled the fire explosion, mitigating its spread and safeguarding the environment and nearby properties, including a Kerosene Petroleum Filling Station.

According to a statement signed by Margaret Adeseye, the Director of the Service, the incident occurred shortly after 10 pm on Tuesday, as reported on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The statement from the fire service attributes the emergency to the off-loading of six 75-50(kg) gas cylinders from a stationary mini truck to a gas shop. An accidental explosion, caused by a compromised head cap of one cylinder, ignited the fire.

Subsequently, the fire spread across the street, affecting a total of 18 shops, including their contents, and the mini truck. The spread to the other end of the street was facilitated by a cylinder that travelled over.

“The situation is now calm as the Fire is under control and further explosion altered as dampen down ongoing to mob up the scene of the incident.

“The cause of the emergency is attributed to the off-loading of six numbers of 75-50(kg) gas cylinders sizes from a stationed mini truck to a gas shop that accidentally resulted in explosions from one of the compromised head caps of a cylinder accompanied by Fire.

“The ensuing Fire triggered to the other side of the street with the aid of one of the gas cylinders that travelled over affecting 18 shops in all and contents therein with the mini ta ruck.

There are no traces of casualty nor injury as the operations moved towards a conclusion,” the statement read in part. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
