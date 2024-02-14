Menu
Fidelity Bank extends GMD’s tenure to 2026

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fidelity Bank Plc says its Board of Directors has extended the tenure of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the bank, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, to 2026.

Mr Ezinwa Unuigboje, the Company Secretary, said this in a notification sent to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.(NGX) in Lagos.

Unuigboje stated that the decision was taken at the board’s meeting on Feb. 12.

He explained that the extension is in furtherance of the bank’s strategic objectives and premised on Onyeali-Ikpe’s performance since assumption of office on Jan. 1, 2021.

“The Board is confident that the bank’s performance will continue its upward trajectory under Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership.

“They also look forward to working closely with her and the executive management team on execution of various strategic initiatives, including international expansion, “he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

