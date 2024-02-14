Femi Falana Advocates Nigeria Joining BRICS, Selling Oil in Naira to Strengthen Currency

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has proposed a strategy to bolster the naira against the dollar, urging the Nigerian government to consider joining the BRICS economic bloc and conducting crude oil sales in naira rather than U.S. currency.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Falana emphasized reducing reliance on economic forecasts and policies from Bretton Woods institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He highlighted that some BRICS countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, are moving away from the dollar for trade transactions.

Despite Nigeria not applying to join BRICS, Falana argued that membership could benefit the country’s currency stability. He suggested following the lead of countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE in embracing the bloc.

In addressing Nigeria’s forex challenges, Falana proposed selling Nigerian gas and crude oil in naira, encouraging buyers to acquire the local currency. He criticized the prevalent dollarization of the economy and urged the government to tackle underlying issues.

Falana also urged the government to reject IMF and World Bank policies, particularly regarding electricity tariff hikes and the removal of petrol subsidies. He stressed the need for subsidies in developing economies and advocated for a shift in economic policymaking away from external influence.

Highlighting the National Economic Council’s role in advising the President, Falana criticized the government’s reliance on IMF and World Bank recommendations, which he deemed detrimental to Nigeria’s interests.

Expressing discontent with the government’s response to economic challenges, Falana hinted at potential legal action after the expiration of a court-set deadline for addressing commodity pricing issues.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...