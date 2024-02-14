Father of slain Anambra lawyer slumps and dies

February 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The father of Jude Oguejiofor, a lawyer who is also Principal Partner in Oguejiofor & Co Chamber, has slumped and died after hearing kidnappers had killed his son.

Oguejiofor and his brother, a medical doctor, were ambushed and abducted on their way to see their parents on Sunday, Feb. 11. The medical doctor was released but they held on to Jude Oguejiofor.

As family members were making efforts to bargain for his release, the kidnappers informed them of the lawyer’s demise.

Family sources said Oguejiofor’s father was in stable health condition until he received the devastating news that his son had been murdered by the kidnappers. He collapsed and died suddenly shortly after receiving the news.

“The man was healthy while his son was in captivity but the trauma from Jude’s abduction proved too much for him to bear after we were informed of his death,” a family member noted.(www.naija247news.com).

