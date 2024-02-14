Exchange rate settles at N1499.07/$1 in the official market

February 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian naira made gains against the dollar in the official market on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024.

The domestic currency managed to appreciate by 2.36%, closing at N1499.07 to a dollar by the end of the business day.

This represents an N35.32 loss or a 2.36% decrease in the local currency compared to the N1534.39 it closed at on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded was N1550/$1, while the intraday low was N1,000/$1, representing a wide spread of N550/$1, the same as what was recorded the previous day.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of trading was $271.50 million, representing a 202.97% increase compared to the previous day.

The recent rise in forex turnover was on the back of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent circular to address suspected cases of excessive foreign currency speculation and hoarding from Nigerian banks.

Similarly, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1,517/$1, a decrease of 1.78% against N1,490 it closed the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...