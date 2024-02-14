Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Ex-Meta engineer shot dead his college-sweetheart wife before killing his twin sons, 4, and turning the gun on himself

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man killed his wife and two sons before turning the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide

The family was found dead inside a Bay Area home earlier on Monday, Feb. 12.

Friends on Tuesday, Feb. 13, identified the couple as Anand Sujith Henry, 37, and Alice Benziger, 38, who purchased the $2.1 million home in San Mateo in 2020, records show.

Their twin sons Noah and Neithan – both aged four – were found on a couch inside one of its five bedrooms on Monday morning.

The couple, who worked as a data scientist and an engineer, respectively, were found with gunshot wounds beside a 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine in the bathroom, San Mateo Police Department confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Early reports erroneously indicated the family died of gas poisonings. Cops now say that was not the case, after coming across the horrific scene during a welfare check at 9:13 am on Feb. 12.

The case, as of Wednesday, Feb. 14, is being treated as a murder-suicide.

The husband, a former Software Engineering Manager at both Meta and Google, filed for divorce in December 2016, years before Benziger, a data science manager at Zillow, gave birth. Apparently, they didn’t go through with the divorce.

After leaving his post at Meta this past June, Henry founded his own AI company. The firm, identified on the seasoned computer scientist’s social media as Logits, provides enterprises with the means to “privately train and serve Generative AI models” to serve their own specific business needs.

Before that, he worked at Meta for a year and a half, after a nearly eight-year stint at Google’s office in Sunnyvale.

At one point, Henry lived in New York City, where he was a member of Toastmasters, a non-profit that teaches how to overcome a fear of public speaking. During that time, the family lived in at least four apartments across San Francisco, records show before relocating to the home where the crime occurred. This move happened around the time of the birth of his children.

Police in the affluent Bay Area suburb currently do not have a motive, but remain adamant the killings were committed by someone who lived at the house.

Officers went to the house on MOnday morning after receiving an unspecified call from someone concerned about the family’s well-being and whereabouts. Officers knocked on the door but no-one responded, so they entered via an unlocked window.

“Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” San Mateo PD said in a statement. “This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Economists Bearish on Nigeria’s January Inflation Reports
Next article
Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

IMF debt rules hobbling Africa’s green energy projects says TotalEnergies CEO

News Wire News Wire -
PARIS, Feb 14 - Renewable energy investments in Africa...

Ghana president sacks finance minister in reshuffle

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's president has replaced...

Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The pictures were released by the United States National...

Economists Bearish on Nigeria’s January Inflation Reports

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Today, we take a closer look at some of...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

IMF debt rules hobbling Africa’s green energy projects says TotalEnergies CEO

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
PARIS, Feb 14 - Renewable energy investments in Africa...

Ghana president sacks finance minister in reshuffle

Democracy Africa 0
ACCRA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ghana's president has replaced...

Herbert Wigwe: US Govt Release Photos Of Crashed Helicopter That Killed Late Access Holdings CEO

Top Stories 0
The pictures were released by the United States National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com