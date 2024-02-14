Ex-Meta engineer shot dead his college-sweetheart wife before killing his twin sons, 4, and turning the gun on himself

February 14, 2024.

A man killed his wife and two sons before turning the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide

The family was found dead inside a Bay Area home earlier on Monday, Feb. 12.

Friends on Tuesday, Feb. 13, identified the couple as Anand Sujith Henry, 37, and Alice Benziger, 38, who purchased the $2.1 million home in San Mateo in 2020, records show.

Their twin sons Noah and Neithan – both aged four – were found on a couch inside one of its five bedrooms on Monday morning.

The couple, who worked as a data scientist and an engineer, respectively, were found with gunshot wounds beside a 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine in the bathroom, San Mateo Police Department confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Early reports erroneously indicated the family died of gas poisonings. Cops now say that was not the case, after coming across the horrific scene during a welfare check at 9:13 am on Feb. 12.

The case, as of Wednesday, Feb. 14, is being treated as a murder-suicide.

The husband, a former Software Engineering Manager at both Meta and Google, filed for divorce in December 2016, years before Benziger, a data science manager at Zillow, gave birth. Apparently, they didn’t go through with the divorce.

After leaving his post at Meta this past June, Henry founded his own AI company. The firm, identified on the seasoned computer scientist’s social media as Logits, provides enterprises with the means to “privately train and serve Generative AI models” to serve their own specific business needs.

Before that, he worked at Meta for a year and a half, after a nearly eight-year stint at Google’s office in Sunnyvale.

At one point, Henry lived in New York City, where he was a member of Toastmasters, a non-profit that teaches how to overcome a fear of public speaking. During that time, the family lived in at least four apartments across San Francisco, records show before relocating to the home where the crime occurred. This move happened around the time of the birth of his children.

Police in the affluent Bay Area suburb currently do not have a motive, but remain adamant the killings were committed by someone who lived at the house.

Officers went to the house on MOnday morning after receiving an unspecified call from someone concerned about the family’s well-being and whereabouts. Officers knocked on the door but no-one responded, so they entered via an unlocked window.

“Based on the information we have at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public as we are confident the person responsible was located within the home,” San Mateo PD said in a statement. “This investigation continues as detectives work to gather evidence, speak to witnesses and family members, and determine a possible motive.”. (www.naija247news.com).

