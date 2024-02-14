Economists Anticipate Growth Ahead: Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector in 2024

After facing significant challenges in 2023, Nigeria’s manufacturing sector is poised for growth this year. The sector grappled with a series of obstacles, including currency devaluation, FX scarcity, and soaring interest rates, all of which hampered import capacity and expansion efforts. FMCGs, constituting a significant portion of the sector, were particularly hard-hit, with many companies seeing negative equity post-devaluation.

Attempting to offset increased production costs by passing them onto consumers only further dampened demand, especially for non-essential goods given consumers’ constrained purchasing power. Elevated interest rates compounded the situation, resulting in hefty finance costs for many manufacturers and hindering sector growth.

Despite these challenges, we project a turnaround in 2024, driven largely by the expected commencement of operations at the Dangote refinery. This facility alone has the potential to boost Nigeria’s GDP by over 0.7% and save the country billions annually in foreign exchange. Additionally, the imminent start of operations at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries further augurs well for increased oil refining capacity.

With these developments on the horizon, we forecast a 2.01% growth rate for the manufacturing sector in 2024, marking a positive shift from the previous year’s performance.

