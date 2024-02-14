Menu
Bandits Kill Two Policemen, Abduct 21 members of same family

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have abducted over 40 villagers including 21 members of same family in Kasuwar Daji village, Kaura Namoda local government area of Zamfara State.

According to a family source, the armed bandits stormed the village around 1am Tuesday for a revenge operation.

According to the source, 21 members of the family of the former chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Hamisu Kasuwar Daji, which include his two wives, 13 children, a brother and dependants were abducted.

He further confirmed that two policeman were killed during the operation that lasted three hours.

“Immediately they arrived at the village, they attacked the police station that is attached to the resident of Alhaji Hamisu Kasuwar Daji. They entered the residence and abducted two wives. The third wife was lucky, the bandits could not have access to her room.

“They also searched several houses around and abducted many people before they left the village. We are terrified by the attack,” he concluded.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
