Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Investors on the stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Monday reacted to the death of Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO), Access Holdings, reducing the company’s share price.

Access Holdings’ share price fell by 6.26% today as the group’s shareholders mourn the demise of Herbert Wigwe.

Coming off a bearish week where Access Holdings posted a 2.25% decline, the stock’s share price lost a further N1.55 to close at N23.20, from last Friday’s N24.75.

There was a high volume of activity around Access stocks, as Access Holdings was the highest-traded stock in the NGX, with 24.90 million units of ACCESSCORP traded. In terms of value, ACCESSCORP recorded a trading value of N575.1 million.

Patrick Ajudua, the President of the New Dimension Shareholders Association, noted:

“As we bid farewell to Herbert and others who lost their lives in this unfortunate event, we offer our prayers for their souls to rest in peace. May God grant solace to the entire Access Bank community, including the board, management, staff, as well as friends and well-wishers.”

Moses Ibrude, the National Co-ordinator of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, speaking about Wigwe’s passing, noted, “The loss of such a remarkable individual will be keenly felt by all who knew him especially the staff of Access Holding, shareholders and other stakeholders.”(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...