WAEC Releases 2023 WASSCE Results

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has released the results of its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination was conducted between 27 October and 20 December 2023.

WAEC made the announcement in a statement signed by the Acting Head of its Public Affairs Department, Moyosore Adesina, on Tuesday, February 13.

According to the statement, a total of 85,600 candidates registered for the examination but 80,904 sat the examinations in 568 centres across the country.

WAEC said a total of 39,790, amounting to 49.18 per cent were males, while 41,114, representing 50.82 per cent were females.

The statement noted that “a total of 78,419 candidates, representing 96.93 per cent have their results fully processed and released while 2,485 candidates, representing 3.07 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.”

WAEC, however, said that the results of 7,192 candidates, representing 8.89 percent, were being withheld for allegedly committing certain infractions.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

