UK’s Kemi Badenoch to Sign Post-Brexit Trade Agreement with Nigeria

The United Kingdom is set to ink a new investment deal with Nigeria today, aimed at fostering bilateral trade and dismantling commercial barriers as part of the UK’s post-Brexit strategy to strengthen global ties. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is slated to finalize the agreement, termed an enhanced trade and investment partnership, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Notably, this marks the first such deal between the UK and an African nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While the agreement won’t bring about significant changes in regulations or market access, it will establish working groups comprising government officials and private sector representatives. The UK envisions that these groups will pave the way for the removal of trade barriers, increased investment, and the creation of opportunities for the UK’s predominant services sector, as outlined by Badenoch’s department.

Amid challenges in securing new full free trade agreements post-Brexit, the UK has been actively pursuing deeper relationships with foreign nations. The pact with Canada is on pause, negotiations with India are prolonged, and a comprehensive federal-level deal with the US seems unlikely. In this context, the partnership with Nigeria is significant.

Trade between the UK and Nigeria reached £7 billion ($8.8 billion) in the year up to September 2023. The agreement aims to facilitate the removal of barriers restricting the practice of international and foreign law in Nigeria, with a focus on expanding collaboration in film, media, and encouraging UK education businesses to venture into Nigeria.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s rapidly growing economy, Secretary Badenoch expressed optimism about the continued success of UK businesses in the region. The agreement has already spurred talks that resulted in lifting restrictions on transnational education investment in Nigeria. Furthermore, the Central Bank of Nigeria has undertaken measures, such as liberalizing the foreign exchange market, streamlining multiple windows into a single import and export window, aiming to facilitate smoother trade with UK businesses.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...