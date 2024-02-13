Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

UK’s Kemi Badenoch to Sign Post-Brexit Trade Agreement with Nigeria

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

The United Kingdom is set to ink a new investment deal with Nigeria today, aimed at fostering bilateral trade and dismantling commercial barriers as part of the UK’s post-Brexit strategy to strengthen global ties. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch is slated to finalize the agreement, termed an enhanced trade and investment partnership, in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. Notably, this marks the first such deal between the UK and an African nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While the agreement won’t bring about significant changes in regulations or market access, it will establish working groups comprising government officials and private sector representatives. The UK envisions that these groups will pave the way for the removal of trade barriers, increased investment, and the creation of opportunities for the UK’s predominant services sector, as outlined by Badenoch’s department.

Amid challenges in securing new full free trade agreements post-Brexit, the UK has been actively pursuing deeper relationships with foreign nations. The pact with Canada is on pause, negotiations with India are prolonged, and a comprehensive federal-level deal with the US seems unlikely. In this context, the partnership with Nigeria is significant.

Trade between the UK and Nigeria reached £7 billion ($8.8 billion) in the year up to September 2023. The agreement aims to facilitate the removal of barriers restricting the practice of international and foreign law in Nigeria, with a focus on expanding collaboration in film, media, and encouraging UK education businesses to venture into Nigeria.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s rapidly growing economy, Secretary Badenoch expressed optimism about the continued success of UK businesses in the region. The agreement has already spurred talks that resulted in lifting restrictions on transnational education investment in Nigeria. Furthermore, the Central Bank of Nigeria has undertaken measures, such as liberalizing the foreign exchange market, streamlining multiple windows into a single import and export window, aiming to facilitate smoother trade with UK businesses.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“I Will reveal how they sacrificed Herbert Wigwe – Kemi Olunloyo
Next article
Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AFCON: Stanley Nwabali Warned Against Returning to South Africa

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
After Denying Bafana Afcon Final Slot Following his standout performance...

Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
….NIBOR Decreases Amid Improved Liquidity** In the latest trading session,...

“I Will reveal how they sacrificed Herbert Wigwe – Kemi Olunloyo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has...

Police arrest two for raping 13-year-old girl in Gombe

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Gombe State Police Command command...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AFCON: Stanley Nwabali Warned Against Returning to South Africa

AFCON 0
After Denying Bafana Afcon Final Slot Following his standout performance...

Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
….NIBOR Decreases Amid Improved Liquidity** In the latest trading session,...

“I Will reveal how they sacrificed Herbert Wigwe – Kemi Olunloyo

Entertainment 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com