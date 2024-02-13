Police launch manhunt to free abducted correctional service officer

February 13, 2024.

The Imo Police Command has deployed a Special Tactical Squad to hunt down hoodlums responsible for the attack on Correctional Service Farm Settlement at Umualomoke in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Owerri

Some hoodlums attacked the farm settlement and the residence of Sen. Patrick Ndubeze in the early hours of Monday, naija247news gathered.

Okoye said the attackers forced the release of seven inmates and abducted a correctional officer in charge of the settlement.

The PPRO said a Police Inspector was also killed during the attack.

Okoye added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, who deployed the squad, also visited the scenes of the crime for on-the-spot assessment of the incidents.

“The CP mandated the special squad operatives to intensify efforts in ensuring that the officer-in-charge of the farm settlement is rescued unhurt and the fleeing inmates arrested,” he stated.

He urged members of the public with any useful information to assist the operatives in arresting the hoodlums by reporting such information to the nearest police station.(www.naija247news.com).

