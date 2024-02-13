Police arrest two for raping 13-year-old girl in Gombe

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Gombe State Police Command command has arrested two men for raping a 13-year-old girl on a farm in Funakaye Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, disclosed this on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, while parading the suspects alongside others arrested for various crimes in the state.

According to the PPRO, the suspects, Yayaji Muhammad,24, and Muhammad Tukur Barau,20, all of Kurungu Village in Kwami, were arrested following a complaint by the father of the victim.

“On 08/02/2024 at about 02 pm, a complaint was received via Malam Jauro at Bajoga Division that on the 07/02/2024 at about 0210pm, the above mentioned suspects conspired among themselves, attacked and threatened his daughter, 13 years, of the same address, in a farm,” Abubakar said.

“The suspects forcefully had canal knowledge with her one after another, the case is under investigation.”

ASP Abubakar added the suspect would be arraigned on conclusion of investigation. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...