NGX Officially Removes GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc from Daily Listings

In continuation of the regulatory processes initiated earlier, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has completed the delisting of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc from its Daily Official List. The full suspension of trading in the securities of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, as communicated in the market bulletin of January 23, 2024 (with reference Number: NGXREG/LRD/MB4/24/01/23), was a preparatory step for the eventual delisting of the company.

Having secured the necessary approval for the delisting of its entire issued share capital from the NGX, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc’s entire issued share capital was officially delisted from the Daily Official List of NGX on Monday, February 5, 2024. This move signifies the completion of the delisting process and marks the company’s exit from the daily listings on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

