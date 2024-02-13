Menu
Infrastructure

NERC Slap Sanctions on Eleven DisCos for Violating Limits on Estimated Bills for Unmetered Customers

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In response to the observed non-compliance with the capping of estimated bills for unmetered customers, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has taken decisive action by sanctioning eleven Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos). The Commission initially issued the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/197/2020) in 2020, setting monthly energy caps to align estimated bills for unmetered customers with the consumption levels of their metered counterparts.

Upon reviewing the billing practices of DisCos for unmetered customers in 2023, the Commission identified instances of non-compliance with the monthly energy caps outlined in its previous orders. In an effort to protect unmetered customers from arbitrary billing practices, NERC, invoking Section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023, has issued the Order on Non-Compliance with Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/2024/004-014).

The key stipulations of the order include:

i. Credit Adjustment to Customers: DisCos are mandated to issue credit adjustments to all overbilled unmetered customers for the period from January to September 2023 by the billing cycle in March 2024.

ii. Public Notice: DisCos are directed to publish the list of credit adjustment beneficiaries in two national dailies and on their websites no later than March 31, 2024.

iii. Regulatory Sanctions: The Commission will deduct a total of N10,505,286,072 from the annual allowed revenues of the eleven sanctioned DisCos during the next tariff review. This serves as a deterrent to future non-compliance with the energy caps approved by the Commission.

NERC emphasizes its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, underscoring the importance of adherence to established standards and regulations for the benefit of consumers.

Gbenga Samson

