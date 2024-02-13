Menu
NBL Increases Prices Of Star, Gulder, Trophy, Stout

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Breweries PLC has announced plans to increase the prices of its products starting Monday, February 19, 2024.

The company’s zonal business manager -West, Lekan Awosanya, disclosed this in a price review notification to its customers on Monday, February 12.

“This is to inform you that we are constrained to review the prices of some of our SKUs with effect from Monday, February 19, 2024,” said Mr Awosanya.

Mr Awosanya stated that the latest price increase was necessary to offset the impact of the increased cost of production.

“This review has become necessary because of continued rising input costs and the need to mitigate the impact,” he stated.

He noted that the company will deliver open orders at the current prices before midnight on Monday.

“In appreciation of our great partnership and your commitment, we will deliver at current prices all open orders that are fully funded and created in our system before 00.00hrs on Monday, February 19, 2024.

“The exact quantity of orders that will be allowed will be communicated to you by your Regional Business Manager (RBM).

“Any order in excess of this quantity will be re-invoiced at the new price on February 19, 2024,” the notification partly read.

The development comes months after the company increased the prices of some of its products on August 10, 2023.

Some of Nigerian Breweries PLC’s products are Heineken lager beer, Star lager beer, Gulder, Legend Extra Stout, and Goldberg, among others. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
