Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Exchanges at N1,534/$1 on the Official NAFEM Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The domestic currency depreciated by 64.42% to close at N1,534.39 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

The exchange rate between the naira and dollar closed at N1,534/$1 on the official NAFEM market on Monday, February 12th, 2024.

This represents an N64.42 loss or a 4.19% decline in the local currency compared to the N1,469.97 it closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded was N1550/$1, while the intraday low was N1,000/$1, representing a wide spread of N550/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of trading was $89.61 million, representing a 64.69% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1,490/$1, a decrease of 0.34% against N1,485 it closed the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Investors gain N101bn as All Share Index inches up by 0.18%
Next article
No plans to tax online content creators and skit makers – FIRS
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police launch manhunt to free abducted correctional service officer

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo Police Command has deployed...

Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors on the stock market of...

eNaira adoption surges as value in circulation rises 302% to N10bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of eNaira in circulation rose...

Anambra Police Arrest Two Serial Cult Killers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anambra State Police Command, said they...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police launch manhunt to free abducted correctional service officer

Security News 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo Police Command has deployed...

Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%

Companies & Markets 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors on the stock market of...

eNaira adoption surges as value in circulation rises 302% to N10bn

Economy 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of eNaira in circulation rose...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com