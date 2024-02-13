Naira Exchanges at N1,534/$1 on the Official NAFEM Window

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The domestic currency depreciated by 64.42% to close at N1,534.39 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

The exchange rate between the naira and dollar closed at N1,534/$1 on the official NAFEM market on Monday, February 12th, 2024.

This represents an N64.42 loss or a 4.19% decline in the local currency compared to the N1,469.97 it closed on Friday.

The intraday high recorded was N1550/$1, while the intraday low was N1,000/$1, representing a wide spread of N550/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of trading was $89.61 million, representing a 64.69% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1,490/$1, a decrease of 0.34% against N1,485 it closed the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...