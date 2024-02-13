NAFDAC approves 105 new drug manufacturing facilities amidst multinational exits

February 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has disclosed the approval of 105 applications for the establishment of drug manufacturing facilities across the country amidst multinational pharmaceutical companies departing Nigeria.

These approved applications, chosen from a total of 143, adhere to the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and NAFDAC GMP for Medicinal Products Regulations 2021.

According to the Director General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, 35% of the approved facilities have completed construction and are progressing through the registration stages by NAFDAC’s guidelines for pharmaceutical plant establishment.

Despite the challenges leading to the exit of multinational pharmaceutical companies, NAFDAC remains optimistic that with the right policies and regulatory environment, Nigeria can achieve self-sufficiency in the production of quality medicines that meet international standards.

The agency’s recent achievements, including attaining maturity three (ML3) status and WHO prequalification of the Central Drug Control Laboratory, signify efforts toward creating a stable and well-regulated manufacturing environment for essential medicines in Nigeria. (www.naija247news.com).

