Ms. Bolaji Agbede appointed New CEO of Access Holdings Plc

Access Holdings Plc has swiftly responded to the unexpected passing of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, by appointing Ms. Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, as announced by the Board of Directors on February 12, 2024.

With nearly three decades of experience in banking and business consultancy, Ms. Agbede, the most senior founding Executive Director in charge of Business Support within the company, brings a wealth of expertise and strategic acumen to her new role.

Her impressive career trajectory includes managerial positions at Guaranty Trust Bank and Chief Executive Officer at JKG Limited before assuming various leadership roles at Access Bank Plc and eventually becoming Access Holdings Plc’s founding Executive Director, Business Support.

Ms. Agbede holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Lagos and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Cranfield University, UK. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management UK and the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and has participated in renowned leadership and professional development programs.

While the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe is a profound loss for Access Holdings Plc, Ms. Agbede’s appointment signifies a strategic move to ensure stability and continuity in the company’s leadership during this period of transition.

