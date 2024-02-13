Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion

….NIBOR Decreases Amid Improved Liquidity**

In the latest trading session, the Nigerian equities market witnessed a downturn, erasing gains from the previous session, with the All-Share Index (ASI) moderating by 0.33% to close at 101,707.70 points.

Notable declines were observed in stocks such as PZ, MORISON, and CWG. The market capitalization grew marginally by N17.97 billion to settle at N36.88 trillion. However, ETRANZACT and SOVRENINS saw significant declines, contributing to the overall negative sentiment.

The bullish sentiment observed in the Banking and Consumer goods sectors contrasted with the decline in the overall market performance, with more gainers than decliners in these sectors. Notable gainers included THOMASWY, COURTVILLE, and UNILEVER, while UNITYBANK, WEMABANK, UBA, and ZENITH led the decliners in the Banking sector.

Sectoral performance was mixed, with the Banking and Consumer goods indexes recording gains, primarily due to share price declines in companies such as PZ, GUINNESS, NB, and WAPCO. Conversely, the Insurance sector experienced a decline, while the Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indexes remained relatively stable.

Trading activity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed a varied trend, with a decrease in both the total number of deals and trading value compared to the previous session. However, the total traded volume increased by 8.56%.

In the money market, NIBOR rates decreased across all tenor buckets, reflecting an improvement in liquidity. Similarly, in the Nigerian Interbank Treasury Bills market, rates displayed mixed movements across tenor gauges.

In the secondary market for FGN Bonds, trading activity was bearish, leading to an increase in the average yield. Meanwhile, in Nigeria’s sovereign Eurobonds market, sell sentiment prevailed, resulting in an increase in the average yield.

In the foreign exchange market, the Naira strengthened against the US dollar, while in the global commodity market, WTI crude futures and Brent Crude prices saw modest gains.

Overall, while the Nigerian equity market experienced a downturn, improvements in liquidity and mixed movements in key market indicators suggest a nuanced outlook for investors.

