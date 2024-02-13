Investors gain N101bn as All Share Index inches up by 0.18%

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.18% to settle at 102,042.37 points from the previous close of 101,858.37 points.

Investors gained N101 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.18% to close at N55.836 trillion from the previous close of N55.735 trillion.

An aggregate of 242 million units of shares were traded in 8,715 deals, valued at N5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities appreciated in their share prices against 23 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

NCR, Royal Exchange and CHAMS led other gainers with 10.00% growth each.

Sunu Assurance, THE INITAIATES and UPDC among other gainers also grew their share prices by over 9.00% each.

Percentage Losers

IFINITY TRUST led other price decliners as it shed 9.90% of its share price to close at N7.19 from the previous close of N7.98.

JOHNHOLT and PZ among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.88% and 9.87% respectively

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 24.9 million units of its shares in 662 deals, valued at N575 billion.

GTCO traded about 21 million units of its shares in 336 deals valued at N841 million.

FBNH traded about 17 million units of its shares in 230 deals, valued at N439 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...