Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“I Will reveal how they sacrificed Herbert Wigwe – Kemi Olunloyo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has promised to expose how Herbert Wigwe was sacrificed.

This is coming few days after Kemi threatened to commit suicide by drinking sniper.

The media personality has stated that she will be revealing how they sacrificed the late banker, Herbert Wigwe.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe died on Friday in a helicopter accident in California, United States, US. He died at the age of 58.

Also killed in the helicopter crash were his wife, his first son Chizi, former Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

“I will talk about how they sacrificed Herbert luring Bimbo, and his main heirs on the trip.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police arrest two for raping 13-year-old girl in Gombe
Next article
UK’s Kemi Badenoch to Sign Post-Brexit Trade Agreement with Nigeria
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AFCON: Stanley Nwabali Warned Against Returning to South Africa

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
After Denying Bafana Afcon Final Slot Following his standout performance...

Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
….NIBOR Decreases Amid Improved Liquidity** In the latest trading session,...

UK’s Kemi Badenoch to Sign Post-Brexit Trade Agreement with Nigeria

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The United Kingdom is set to ink a new...

Police arrest two for raping 13-year-old girl in Gombe

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Gombe State Police Command command...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AFCON: Stanley Nwabali Warned Against Returning to South Africa

AFCON 0
After Denying Bafana Afcon Final Slot Following his standout performance...

Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
….NIBOR Decreases Amid Improved Liquidity** In the latest trading session,...

UK’s Kemi Badenoch to Sign Post-Brexit Trade Agreement with Nigeria

Analysis 0
The United Kingdom is set to ink a new...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com