“I Will reveal how they sacrificed Herbert Wigwe – Kemi Olunloyo

February 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has promised to expose how Herbert Wigwe was sacrificed.

This is coming few days after Kemi threatened to commit suicide by drinking sniper.

The media personality has stated that she will be revealing how they sacrificed the late banker, Herbert Wigwe.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe died on Friday in a helicopter accident in California, United States, US. He died at the age of 58.

Also killed in the helicopter crash were his wife, his first son Chizi, former Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

“I will talk about how they sacrificed Herbert luring Bimbo, and his main heirs on the trip.”. (www.naija247news.com).

