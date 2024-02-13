Menu
Fire guts Kwara High Court main building

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The main building of the Kwara State high court complex was razed by fire on Tuesday.

The fire incident affected 40 offices, three open courts, registry department and litigation office.

Spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, disclosed in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday that the agency received a distress call on the incident at about 07.33hours and responded swiftly.

“The firefighters immediately commenced their efforts to combat the raging flames. Working tirelessly, they skillfully navigated through the burning structure, deploying their expertise and resources to contain and extinguish the fire.

“Despite the daunting challenges they faced, the firefighters succeeded in saving the state high court from complete devastation, preventing what could have been a catastrophic loss.

“Subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was triggered by a power surge, highlighting the importance of electrical safety measures,” he added.

Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, the Director of the State Fire Service, urged the general public to prioritize safety awareness and precautions in their daily lives.

He said the call to action underscores the critical role that vigilance and preparedness plays in preventing such tragedies from occurring in the future. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

