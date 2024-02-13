Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

eNaira adoption surges as value in circulation rises 302% to N10bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The value of eNaira in circulation rose by 302 per cent in nine months to N10.26 billion at the end of September reflecting increased adoption of Africa’s Central Bank Digital currency.

Introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN in October 2021 the eNaira is the digital form of the Naira and used just like the paper money (cash). The eNaira wallet is a digital storage that holds the eNaira. The eNaira wallet is required to access, hold and use eNaira.

Vanguard analysis of CBN data on Currency in Circulation, from the quarterly statistical bulletin of the CBN for the 3rd quarter 2023, showed that the value of eNaira in circulation rose sharply by 302 per cent in nine months to N10.26 billion at the end of September 30th, 2023, 9M’23 from N2.55 billion at the end of 2022, 9M’22.

The increase represents 131 percentage points higher than the 171 per cent increase recorded in the same period of 2022.

Further analysis showed that eNaira in circulation recorded quarter-on-quarter, QoQ growth of 90 per cent, 48 per cent and 43 per cent in the Q1’23, Q2’23 and Q3’23 respectively.

The upsurge in the value of eNaira in circulation follows additional measures implemented by the CBN to boost adoption and usage among members of the banking public. These include introduction of the Enhanced USSD service channel which targets feature phone users, and allows Nigerians to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply dialling *997 from their mobile phones.

Furthermore, the CBN in June introduced the eNaira as a payout option for beneficiaries of Diaspora remittances.

According to sources close to the apex bank, the upsurge in eNaira adoption was driven by transactions via the USSD channels. It was gathered that the volume and value of eNaira transactions via the USSD channel rose year-on-year, YoY by 92.95 per cent and 120.93 per cent in 9M’23 respectively while the number of merchants accepting eNaira also rose 11.97 per cent during the same period.

It was also gathered that the use of eNaira as payout option for Diaspora remittances is still at a pilot phase.  (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Anambra Police Arrest Two Serial Cult Killers
Next article
Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police launch manhunt to free abducted correctional service officer

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo Police Command has deployed...

Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors on the stock market of...

Anambra Police Arrest Two Serial Cult Killers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anambra State Police Command, said they...

NAFDAC approves 105 new drug manufacturing facilities amidst multinational exits

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police launch manhunt to free abducted correctional service officer

Security News 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo Police Command has deployed...

Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%

Companies & Markets 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors on the stock market of...

Anambra Police Arrest Two Serial Cult Killers

CrimeWatch 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Anambra State Police Command, said they...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com