Anambra Police Recover Two AK-47 Stolen From Officers Years Ago

February 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Anambra Police Command says it has recovered two AK-47 Rifles stolen from two Police formations years back by hoodlums in the state.

This is even as the command says they’ve intensified manhunt for those making life difficult for residents of the state.

A statement by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command said that; “One of the rifles was stolen when Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo was attacked by unknown gunmen in 2021.

“The second rifle was stolen from Area Command Headquarters, Ogidi early last year when the formation was attacked by insurgents.”

Ikenga added: “Painstaking intelligence gathering by undercover operatives led to uncovering of a location where the arms were hidden in Nnobi, Idemili South LGA of the State.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the operatives for their diligence urged them not to relent until perpetrators of the attacks which claimed Police lives are brought to Justice.

“He assured the team that every logistic support they require would be provided until the objectives are achieved.” (www.naija247news.com).

