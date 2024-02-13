Anambra Police Arrest Two Serial Cult Killers

February 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra State Police Command, said they have arrested two suspected serial killer cultists in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested during a special operation by the Police Crack Squad deployed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Onitsha.

According to him, officers of the command arrested the ringleader, Chitana Oha, 25, alias “Kill and Bury” and Emmanuel Okonkwo, 24, alias “Good and Bad”.

The spokesperson said both suspects were arrested in their hideout at Okija within the same local government area.

Ikenga said that the commissioner had vowed to end cult related killings in Ihiala, same way he stamped out the menace in Awka, the state capital.

He disclosed that the command had directed the squad to smoke out all cultists in the state and clip their wings.

Ikenga assured members of the public that their security would continue to be top most priority of the command. (www.naija247news.com).

