Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Anambra Police Arrest Two Serial Cult Killers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra State Police Command, said they have arrested two suspected serial killer cultists in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects were arrested during a special operation by the Police Crack Squad deployed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Onitsha.

According to him, officers of the command arrested the ringleader, Chitana Oha, 25, alias “Kill and Bury” and Emmanuel Okonkwo, 24, alias “Good and Bad”.

The spokesperson said both suspects were arrested in their hideout at Okija within the same local government area.

Ikenga said that the commissioner had vowed to end cult related killings in Ihiala, same way he stamped out the menace in Awka, the state capital.

He disclosed that the command had directed the squad to smoke out all cultists in the state and clip their wings.

Ikenga assured members of the public that their security would continue to be top most priority of the command. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NAFDAC approves 105 new drug manufacturing facilities amidst multinational exits
Next article
eNaira adoption surges as value in circulation rises 302% to N10bn
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police launch manhunt to free abducted correctional service officer

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo Police Command has deployed...

Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors on the stock market of...

eNaira adoption surges as value in circulation rises 302% to N10bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of eNaira in circulation rose...

NAFDAC approves 105 new drug manufacturing facilities amidst multinational exits

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Food and...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police launch manhunt to free abducted correctional service officer

Security News 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Imo Police Command has deployed...

Wigwe’s death: NGX investors react, Access Holdings loses 6.26%

Companies & Markets 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investors on the stock market of...

eNaira adoption surges as value in circulation rises 302% to N10bn

Economy 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The value of eNaira in circulation rose...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com