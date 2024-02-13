AFCON: Stanley Nwabali Warned Against Returning to South Africa

After Denying Bafana Afcon Final Slot

Following his standout performance as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Stanley Nwabali finds himself in a dilemma regarding his club future. Despite his heroic efforts in denying Bafana Bafana a spot in the final, a Nigeria football administrator, Uchegbulam, has cautioned Nwabali against returning to Chippa United, the Premier Soccer League club where he currently plays.

Uchegbulam’s advice stems from negative feedback received from South Africa about Nwabali’s performance, suggesting that the situation may have escalated beyond just football. Instead, Uchegbulam recommends that Nwabali explores opportunities with top Nigerian clubs like Enyimba United or Rivers United before seeking a new club altogether.

Nwabali’s stellar performance at Afcon has undoubtedly raised his profile, with reports linking him to a potential move away from Chippa United. At just 27 years old, Nwabali has attracted interest from clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, hinting at a possible transfer in the upcoming window.

