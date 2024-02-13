Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

AFCON: Stanley Nwabali Warned Against Returning to South Africa

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

After Denying Bafana Afcon Final Slot

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following his standout performance as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Stanley Nwabali finds himself in a dilemma regarding his club future. Despite his heroic efforts in denying Bafana Bafana a spot in the final, a Nigeria football administrator, Uchegbulam, has cautioned Nwabali against returning to Chippa United, the Premier Soccer League club where he currently plays.

Uchegbulam’s advice stems from negative feedback received from South Africa about Nwabali’s performance, suggesting that the situation may have escalated beyond just football. Instead, Uchegbulam recommends that Nwabali explores opportunities with top Nigerian clubs like Enyimba United or Rivers United before seeking a new club altogether.

Nwabali’s stellar performance at Afcon has undoubtedly raised his profile, with reports linking him to a potential move away from Chippa United. At just 27 years old, Nwabali has attracted interest from clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, hinting at a possible transfer in the upcoming window.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
….NIBOR Decreases Amid Improved Liquidity** In the latest trading session,...

UK’s Kemi Badenoch to Sign Post-Brexit Trade Agreement with Nigeria

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
The United Kingdom is set to ink a new...

“I Will reveal how they sacrificed Herbert Wigwe – Kemi Olunloyo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has...

Police arrest two for raping 13-year-old girl in Gombe

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Gombe State Police Command command...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors’ Sentiment Dips as Nigerian Equity Market Loses N183 Billion

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
….NIBOR Decreases Amid Improved Liquidity** In the latest trading session,...

UK’s Kemi Badenoch to Sign Post-Brexit Trade Agreement with Nigeria

Analysis 0
The United Kingdom is set to ink a new...

“I Will reveal how they sacrificed Herbert Wigwe – Kemi Olunloyo

Entertainment 0
February 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com