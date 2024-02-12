Unknown Gunmen kidnap, kill lawyer in Anambra

February 12, 2024.

Gunmen have killed a lawyer from Orsumogu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Barrister Jude Oguejiofor.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that Oguejiofor was abducted by gunmen alongside his younger brother, who is a medical doctor.

While his brother was later released by the gunmen, Oguejiofor was killed, according to the report.

Sources to the publication that the legal practitioner was abducted when he went home to visit his aged parents in the company of his brother.

“The gunmen later released his brother and kept him on the allegation that he had been writing petitions to the Anambra State government about their activities,” a source who pleaded for anonymity said.

They, however, promised that he would be released as soon as they complete their investigations.

“They later contacted the family and told them to forget about the legal practitioner as he had been killed.”

The source said that Barr Jude Oguejiofor’s father collapsed and died immediately after the news got to him on Sunday February 11. (www.naija247news.com).

