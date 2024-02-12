Menu
Nigeria

Otedola recounts his last moments with late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Following the tragic demise of the Access Holdings CEO, Herbert Wigwe, the businessman oil mogul, Femi Otedola recounts the last moment he shared with the banker.

Herbert, his wife, son and others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in the United States on February 10, 2024.

Femi Otedola in a post via X platform mourned the loss of Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Access Holdings CEO Herbert Wigwe, as well as his wife and their first son.

According to him, the last moment shared with the family was two weeks ago at their new house, alongside the businessman, Aliko Dangote.

Sharing a photo, he wrote;

“I am shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of a banking genius Herbert Wigwe, his dear wife Chizoba and first son Chizi.

Exactly two weeks ago Herbie and his wife hosted myself and Aliko to dinner at his newly built home in Lagos. I will cherish and fondly remember my memories of time spent together with him over the years.

Herbie, we will all miss you.

Your legacy will live on forever.

My heartfelt condolences go out to his children Tochi, Hannah and David. I pray God comforts them during this tragic time.

May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace… F.Ote💲.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

