Security News

Nine killed as gunmen attack traders returning from market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Residents reported that the traders were returning to their community from a local market in Jibia when they ran into the gunmen around 6pm.

It was learnt that the traders were being conveyed in two vehicles which the gunmen also burnt.

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The traders left the market early enough after their trading on Sunday only for them to run into the gunmen between 5pm and 6pm along Jibia/ Batsari Road.”

Residents said the gunmen shot into the two vehicles conveying the traders, killing one of the drivers and the traders on the spot.

The gunmen also reportedly burnt down the two vehicles the traders were travelling in.

Residents further disclosed that sympathisers later deposited the corpses of the victims at the Jibia General Hospital, where their relatives picked them up on Monday morning.

The numbers of traders wounded in the accident and those abducted could not be ascertained as of Monday afternoon.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Muazu, is yet to react to the incident.

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, was also said to be at a meeting and he had yet to respond to the SMS sent to him on the incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Dikko Radda, however, maintained that there was relative peace in the state, attributing it to the efforts of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state.

He made the remarks at the annual West African Social Activities organised by the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Katsina.

The governor, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

He declared, “Your efforts are highly commendable. I urge you to maintain the laudable standard. The historical role of ‘WASA’ serves as an avenue that fosters good relationship between the Nigerian Army personnel and host communities which has been serving its purpose in the state over the years.”

PUNCH

Azonuchechi Chukwu
