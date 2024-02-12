Naira appreciates against Dollar to close the week at N1,469.97/$1

February 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira strengthened against the dollar in the official market, to close the week at N1,469.97/$1 as the ongoing demand pressure continued to erode the value of Nigeria’s currency.

The domestic currency appreciated marginally at the end of the week by 0.71% to close at N1,469.97 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N9.5 gain or a 0.71% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,479.47 closed on Thursday.

The intraday high recorded was N1560/$1, while the intraday low was N996/$1, representing a wide spread of N564/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $253.77 million, representing a 21% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira appreciated marginally at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1,485/$1, an increase of 1.01% against N1,500 it closed the previous day,

The Great British Pound (GBP) remained flat at £1/N1,890 while Naira gained against the Euro by 0.95% to close at N1585/EUR1 against NI600 / EUR1 reported the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

