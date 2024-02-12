Kano Police Divisional Office Gutted by Fire

February 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kano State Police Command, says the Divisional Office in Nasarawa Local Government Area has been gutted by fire.

Mr Hussaini Gumel, the Kano State Police Commissioner, made this known to newsmen on Monday.

Naija247news reports that the fire incident took place about 5am on Monday morning.

He said:

‘’At about 05.45 a.m. the Divisional Police headquarters was engulfed by fire and a major part of the building was burned down completely,

‘’This is in spite of prompt response by the State Fire Service,’’ he said.

Gumel said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.

‘’The area has been cordoned off to prevent intrusion by on lookers and miscreants, the arms and ammunition in the office are very safe.

‘’The Divisional Police Officer is currently sorting out some of the affected documents,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

