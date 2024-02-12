Menu
AFCON

Ivory Coast Crowned Champions of Africa After Thrilling Victory Over Nigeria in AFCON Final

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

“Ivory Coast Stage Epic Comeback to Secure AFCON Victory Over Nigeria in Final – Post-Match Reaction”

Date: February 11, 2024

Summary:
– Hosts Ivory Coast rally from behind to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the final of AFCON 2023.
– Troost-Ekong scores opener for Nigeria, but Kessie equalizes and Haller seals victory for Ivory Coast.
– Ivory Coast advanced to the final by defeating DR Congo 1-0, while Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the semifinals.

Live Reporting:
Neil Johnston:

  • Final whistle: Nigeria 1-2 Ivory Coast.
  • What a thrilling end to AFCON 2023! Thank you for following along.
  • Celebrations erupt in Abidjan as Ivory Coast secures their third AFCON title.
  • Goodnight from the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Article Reactions:
– Kolo Toure: “We need to dream big, because one day our continent needs to win the World Cup.”
– Fans express excitement and anticipation for a potential film adaptation of Ivory Coast’s dramatic journey to victory.

Video Content:
– Highlights of the final match showcasing Ivory Coast’s triumph over Nigeria.

Post-Match Updates:
– Max Gradel leads jubilant Ivory Coast team in trophy celebrations.
– Nigeria’s players receive runners-up medals as they acknowledge their supporters.

Comments and Reactions:
– Fans and viewers express admiration for Ivory Coast’s resilience and celebrate their historic achievement.
– Kolo Toure dedicates the victory to the people of Ivory Coast, highlighting the significance of football in uniting the nation.
– Emmanuel Adebayor presents the trophy in a memorable ceremony, signaling the official end of AFCON 2023.

Overall, Ivory Coast’s victory marks a monumental moment in African football history, inspiring hope and pride across the continent.

Haller’s Heroics Seal Ivory Coast’s AFCON Glory with Thrilling Comeback Win over Nigeria
Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum: Marathon world record holder dies in road accident
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

