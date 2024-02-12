Ivory Coast Crowned Champions of Africa After Thrilling Victory Over Nigeria in AFCON Final

“Ivory Coast Stage Epic Comeback to Secure AFCON Victory Over Nigeria in Final – Post-Match Reaction”Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Date: February 11, 2024
Summary:
– Hosts Ivory Coast rally from behind to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in the final of AFCON 2023.
– Troost-Ekong scores opener for Nigeria, but Kessie equalizes and Haller seals victory for Ivory Coast.
– Ivory Coast advanced to the final by defeating DR Congo 1-0, while Nigeria beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the semifinals.
Live Reporting:
Neil Johnston:
- Final whistle: Nigeria 1-2 Ivory Coast.
- What a thrilling end to AFCON 2023! Thank you for following along.
- Celebrations erupt in Abidjan as Ivory Coast secures their third AFCON title.
- Goodnight from the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.
Article Reactions:
– Kolo Toure: “We need to dream big, because one day our continent needs to win the World Cup.”
– Fans express excitement and anticipation for a potential film adaptation of Ivory Coast’s dramatic journey to victory.
Video Content:
– Highlights of the final match showcasing Ivory Coast’s triumph over Nigeria.
Post-Match Updates:
– Max Gradel leads jubilant Ivory Coast team in trophy celebrations.
– Nigeria’s players receive runners-up medals as they acknowledge their supporters.
Comments and Reactions:
– Fans and viewers express admiration for Ivory Coast’s resilience and celebrate their historic achievement.
– Kolo Toure dedicates the victory to the people of Ivory Coast, highlighting the significance of football in uniting the nation.
– Emmanuel Adebayor presents the trophy in a memorable ceremony, signaling the official end of AFCON 2023.
Overall, Ivory Coast’s victory marks a monumental moment in African football history, inspiring hope and pride across the continent.