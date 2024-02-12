Investors Tip Roosevelt Ogbonna as Potential Successor Following Passing of Esteemed Nigerian Banker

Following the passing of Herbert Wigwe, Access Bank Plc is set to entrust the leadership reins to Roosevelt Ogbonna, who has been appointed as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer effective May 2022.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in banking, Ogbonna brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, Ogbonna served as the Bank’s Deputy Managing Director in 2017 and Executive Director in 2013. His professional journey began in 2002 when he joined Access Bank from Guaranty Trust Bank. Throughout his tenure, Ogbonna has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and continuous learning, earning several academic and professional accolades along the way.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and an Honorary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB), Ogbonna holds an impressive array of academic qualifications. He is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s Senior Executive Fellow program, an alumnus of Harvard Business School, and a CFA charter holder. Additionally, he holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from IMD Business School, Switzerland, a Master’s degree (LL.M) in International Corporate & Commercial Law from King’s College, London, and a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Ogbonna’s professional journey is marked by significant milestones and achievements. He has held various leadership positions within Access Bank, including Divisional Director of Commercial Banking, Group Head and Super Regional Head of the Commercial Banking Division, and Team Lead in the Local Corporate, Corporate Banking Group. His robust corporate board experience includes serving as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank’s subsidiaries in the UK and South Africa, as well as representing the Bank on the Boards of its investee companies – African Finance Corporation and CSCS Plc.

With a keen focus on innovation and strategic growth, Ogbonna has been instrumental in shaping Access Bank’s trajectory over the years. As he steps into his new role as CEO, stakeholders are confident in his ability to uphold the Bank’s legacy of excellence and drive its continued success in the dynamic banking landscape.

