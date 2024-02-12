Haller’s Heroics Seal Ivory Coast’s AFCON Glory with Thrilling Comeback Win over Nigeria

Sebastien Haller once again etched his name in Ivory Coast’s football history, emerging as the match-winner in the thrilling 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final against Nigeria. Haller, who had previously struck the decisive goal in the semi-finals just over a year after battling testicular cancer, showcased his heroics by delicately flicking Simon Adingra’s cross into the net nine minutes from time, sealing a remarkable comeback for the Elephants and igniting jubilant scenes in Abidjan.

Nigeria had initially taken the lead through William Troost-Ekong’s powerful header late in the first half, capitalizing on a corner kick. However, Franck Kessie’s headed goal in the 62nd minute restored parity for Ivory Coast, setting the stage for Haller’s late heroics. The victory marked Ivory Coast’s third continental title, adding to their previous triumphs in 1992 and 2015, and making them the first host nation to clinch the trophy since Egypt in 2006.

Under the guidance of interim coach Emerse Fae, Ivory Coast navigated a challenging path to the final, including dramatic wins over Senegal and Mali in the knockout stages. Fae, who took charge after the departure of coach Jean-Louis Gasset, orchestrated the team’s resurgence, leading them to glory in just his fourth game as a senior manager.

The victory not only brought joy to the Ivorian supporters but also underscored the team’s resilience and determination, especially after enduring a shock defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the group stage. Despite the setback, Ivory Coast rallied behind their coach and showcased unwavering belief, culminating in a fairy tale ending on home soil.

For Nigeria, it was a bitter pill to swallow as they suffered their fifth defeat in a Nations Cup final, with their hopes dashed once again, this time in Abidjan. Nevertheless, the tournament will be remembered for its thrilling encounters, record-breaking goal tally, and the indomitable spirit of the host nation, Ivory Coast, who emerged as deserving champions.

