FCT-UBEB lauds Wike for approving N30.9bn for school rehabilitation

February 12, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Capital Territory Universal Basic Education Board (FCT-UBEB), has commended the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike for approving N30.9 billion for rehabilitation of public schools in the federal capital.

The acting Chairman of the Board, Dr Hassan Sule, gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen I n Abuja on Sunday.

Sule who is also the Secretary of the Board said the move would strengthen the provision of basic education in the nation’s capital.

He noted that, if properly utilised, the fund would assist in tackling over-population in FCT schools and address the problem of out-of-school children in the territory.

The UBEB boss said infrastructure in public schools were overstretched due to increase in enrollment of pupils and students, occasioned by the massive influx of people into the city.

He said schools in Kwali, Abaji, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils were experiencing enrollment explosion, thereby overstretching most of the facilities on ground.

“As the enrollment is increasing, most of our schools need simultaneous attention to ensure continued access to quality basic education for children in the FCT.

“We thank God that the FCT Minister has approved over N30 billion to address most of the challenges facing these schools,” he said.

He disclosed that some of the schools in the area councils that could not be captured in the N30.9 billion intervention would be taking care of in the 2023 UBEB Intervention Action Plan on remediation of primary schools.

He identified the area councils as Abaji, Gwagwalada, and few nomadic schools that were established by communities.

On the achievements of his board, Sule said the FCT-UBEB had rehabilitated and constructed over 400 classrooms and trained more than 7,000 teachers.

He said the board had also distributed more than 150,000 textbooks to improve the quality of teaching and learning in basic schools.

“We want to ensure that we reduce the incidence of out-of-school children by taking basic education to the doorsteps of the people in our communities.

“A total of 18 new junior secondary schools and 30 new primary schools have been established a few years ago to increase access to quality basic education,” he said.

According to Hayyo, N13.3 billion was approved for the renovation and rehabilitation of 40 schools, which would be completed in 100 days and N13.1 billion for an accelerated whole-school rehabilitation, beginning with 18 schools.

He further said that four schools would also be renovated in the second batch of the whole-school rehabilitation approach at the cost of N4.5 billion.

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCT Administration, Dr Danlami Hayyo had announced Wike’s approval of N30.9 billion for massive rehabilitation of schools in FCT. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...