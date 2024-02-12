AFCON: “Close down your church” – Yul Edochie dragged over false prophecy

February 12, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular actor, Yul Edochie gets heavily blasted as his first prophecy as a self-ordained pastor turns out false after he made a prediction about Super Eagles‘ match.

You may recall that the AFCON finals held yesterday between Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast had won the game by two goals to one.

However, Yul Edochie had prophesied that Nigeria would comfortably win the match without it going into a penalty shoot out.

His prophecy had turned out false and netizens berated him for it, asking him to close down his ministry.

Yul said:

“Today’s game will not get to penalty shootout.

Nigeria will defeat Ivory Coast comfortably.”. (www.naija247news.com).

