Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Two die as car plunges into Ogun river

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two people have died while three others sustained injuries after a Toyota Camry car plunged into the Iju River along Ota-Idiroko Road in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the Toyota Camry without a number plate plunged into the river after a multiple crash involving a DAF trailer with registration number, KRD495XQ, and a tricycle with registration number AKD380QM which occurred on Friday night on Iju Bridge.

The injured were said to have been taken to General Hospital, Ota, while the corpsesIju Bridge were deposited in the morgue of the hospital.

The spokesperson of Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said it took the combined efforts of operatives of FRSC special marshals, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps, as well as Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, to clear the blockage off the road and ensure free flow of traffic.

“Five persons were involved in the multiple crashes (four male adults and one female adult). Three persons were injured (two male adults and one female adult) while two deaths were recorded from the crash,” the statement added. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care
Next article
Access Holdings Plc confirms death of Herbert Wigwe, wife and son in helicopter crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA arrests insurgents’ drug supplier, 23 others

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Access Holdings Plc confirms death of Herbert Wigwe, wife and son in helicopter crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the...

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA arrests insurgents’ drug supplier, 23 others

CrimeWatch 0
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency...

Access Holdings Plc confirms death of Herbert Wigwe, wife and son in helicopter crash

Nigeria 0
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the...

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

News 0
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com