Two die as car plunges into Ogun river

February 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two people have died while three others sustained injuries after a Toyota Camry car plunged into the Iju River along Ota-Idiroko Road in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the Toyota Camry without a number plate plunged into the river after a multiple crash involving a DAF trailer with registration number, KRD495XQ, and a tricycle with registration number AKD380QM which occurred on Friday night on Iju Bridge.

The injured were said to have been taken to General Hospital, Ota, while the corpsesIju Bridge were deposited in the morgue of the hospital.

The spokesperson of Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said it took the combined efforts of operatives of FRSC special marshals, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps, as well as Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, to clear the blockage off the road and ensure free flow of traffic.

“Five persons were involved in the multiple crashes (four male adults and one female adult). Three persons were injured (two male adults and one female adult) while two deaths were recorded from the crash,” the statement added. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...