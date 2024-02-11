Rep Member Disburses Cash To Supporters As Grants

Feb 11,2024.

House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Shehu, has shared N5 million to the supporters of his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as take-off grants.

Disbursing the cash at an event held in Fagge local government area yesterday, the lawmaker, popularly known as MB Shehu, said the gesture was aimed at supporting them with grants as start-up or invest in their existing businesses.

According to the lawmaker representing Fagge Federal Constituency of Kano State, the money was shared to them in appreciation of their support and commitments towards his success and that of NNPP in general during the 2023 elections.

MB Shehu explained that 16 of the beneficiaries would be given N200,000 each; seven would get N100,000 each, while 20 others would receive N50,000 eaçh.

He added that the empowerment programme, which was launched on Friday with two wards of Fagge A and Yanmata Gabas, would continue monthly.(www.naija247news.com)

