Napoli striker Victor Osimhen finds himself in the spotlight as Nigeria’s campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations unfolds. Despite an impressive work rate, Osimhen has struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only once despite 24 attempts on goal.

Former West Bromwich Albion and Dynamo Kyiv forward Brown highlights the impact of Nigeria’s formation change, stating that the 5-4-1 setup has not provided Osimhen with enough opportunities to shine.

While Osimhen shoulders the pressure to deliver goals, Atalanta winger Lookman emerges as Nigeria’s top scorer with three goals, providing crucial support to the team’s attacking efforts. Brown acknowledges Lookman’s contributions, praising his performance throughout the tournament.

As Nigeria prepares for the final showdown, coach Peseiro faces scrutiny for his team’s poor form before the Nations Cup. However, the Super Eagles’ turnaround under his leadership has earned him praise, with Nigeria scoring in all six matches and maintaining four clean sheets. With the title within reach, the pressure is on Peseiro and his squad to secure victory and bring joy to the nation.

