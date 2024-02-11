Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Nigeria Captain William Troost-Ekong Dreams of Africa Cup of Nations Glory

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

William Troost-Ekong, Nigeria’s captain, expresses excitement about the prospect of lifting the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, highlighting the significance for him and the country. The Super Eagles secured their spot in the final after defeating South Africa in a dramatic penalty shootout and will now face tournament hosts Ivory Coast on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This marks Nigeria’s first final appearance since their 2013 victory. Troost-Ekong reflects on the dream-like nature of such moments and the opportunity it presents for the team. Despite being ranked sixth in Africa according to FIFA’s world rankings, Nigeria has emerged as a formidable contender in the tournament, demonstrating resilience and determination.

Manager Jose Peseiro expresses his unwavering belief in the team’s ability to succeed, emphasizing their goal of winning the Africa Cup of Nations. The journey to the final has been filled with challenges, including a tense semi-final match against South Africa, where Nigeria ultimately triumphed in a penalty shootout.

Troost-Ekong’s early penalty goal seemed to secure victory, but a late twist saw South Africa equalize, leading to extra time and ultimately penalties. Defender Calvin Bassey praises the team’s character and resilience in overcoming the tough opposition.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerges as the hero of the shootout, reflecting on the surreal experience of reaching the final and earning the man of the match award.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Afcon 2023 final: Nigeria vs Ivory Coast in Epic clash
Next article
China’s Sports Diplomacy in Africa: Stadium Building Projects Raise Eyebrows
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Rep Member Disburses Cash To Supporters As Grants

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 11,2024. House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Shehu, has...

Osimhen Struggles Amid Nigeria’s Formation Change at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen finds himself in the spotlight...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

News 0
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Analysis 0
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Rep Member Disburses Cash To Supporters As Grants

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 11,2024. House of Representatives member, Muhammad Bello Shehu, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com