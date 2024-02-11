Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA arrests insurgents’ drug supplier, 23 others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 11, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested 24 suspected drug traffickers and dealers, including a 42-year-old man taking thousands of concealed opioid pills to insurgents in Banki area of Borno.

NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated on Sunday in Abuja that a six-month pregnant woman and mother of three, as well as three other women were also arrested in major interdiction operations nationwide by operatives.

This, he said, led to the seizure of over 7,609 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in eight states.

Babafemi said that the bulk of the seizure was made in Nasarawa State on Sunday Feb. 4, when a truck marked Lagos JJJ 64 YC was intercepted.

He said that the truck was conveying 367 jumbo bags of Marijuana weighing 4,037 kilograms from Akure in Ondo State to Lafia, the state capital.

Babafemi said three suspects, Shuaibu Yahaya Liman, 35, Monday Audu, 33, and Linus Samuel, 42 were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to him, two suspects, Jibrin Shuaibu, 23, and Prosper Innih, 17, were arrested on Feb. 5, with 169 bags and 80 blocks of compressed marijuana in the FCT.

“This drug was weighing 1,961.5kg and concealed in a truck with registration number Ogun WDE 557 XC.

“The truck was intercepted during a stop and search operation along Abaji – Abuja highway on their way from Uzeba to Dei-Dei, FCT,” he added.

He also said another suspect, Abdulhameed Dauda, 27, was arrested by NDLEA operatives in Abuja on Feb. 6, in possession of 89kgs of the same psychoactive substance.

Babafemi said it was loaded in a truck in Owo, Ondo state, to be delivered to Gwagwalada in the FCT.

“On the same day, operatives also intercepted another driver, Hassan Ade, 30, transporting 696.5kgs of the same substance loaded in Idoani, Ondo state to be delivered at Gwagwalada and Dei-Dei in FCT.

“A follow up operation led to the arrest of a mother of three children, Mrs. Joy Chukwuka, 42, linked with the consignment,” he said.

“Also from Ondo state, apart from the seizure of 633.5kgs of marijuana in Eleyere, Ogbese in Akure North LGA, NDLEA operatives also recovered 59 jumbo bags of the substance loaded in a truck marked GAD 287 XA heading to Northern part of the country.”

Babafemi said that detergent was sprayed on the cannabis bags ostensibly to suppress the odour of the psychoactive weed, while 192 packs of table water were loaded on top to conceal the illicit consignment.

“Also, 187kg of same substance was seized by operatives along Sapele road in Benin, while in Kano, a 58-year-old man, Bashir Attahir of Bachirawa area was arrested with 216,000 pills of tramadol 250mg.

“Another suspect, Ejike Nmenme, 47, was nabbed the following day Tuesday Feb. 6 with 25,190 capsules of tramadol and different quantities of rohypnol and codeine syrup along Emir road, Sabon Gari area of the city.

“The duo of Yusuf Abdulahi 35, and Yusuf Musa, 28, were nabbed at Gadar Tamburawa, with 1,000 ampoules of tramadol injection on Thursday Feb. 8.

“In Borno, a 42-year-old suspected supplier of illicit drugs to insurgents in Banki, a border region between Nigeria and Cameroon, Ahmad Mohammed was arrested by NDLEA operatives on Friday Feb. 9 at Bama check point.

“When his luggage was searched 20,000 capsules of tramadol were recovered from him while on his way to deliver the opioid consignment in the border town,” he said.

In the same vein, the NDLEA spokesman said that a six-month pregnant woman, Amarachi Akaolisa, 25, and another lady, Ifeoma Iheanyi, 21, were among six suspects arrested for dealing in illicit substances in Oraifite and Umuni-Evili, Aguleri, Anambra.

“Others nabbed include: Okwuchukwu Chukwuka; Onyedika Ngwu; Ekene Hyginus and Nzomiwu Ikechukwu.

“Recovered from them were over six kilograms of cannabis, tramadol, diazepam and codeine syrup in raids conducted by NDLEA operatives between Tuesday Feb. 6 and Thursday Feb. 8 in parts of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Babafemi said in Lagos, two women, Boluwatife Adebayo and Omolade Adebayo, were among suspects arrested during raids in parts of the state on Feb. 10. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Access Holdings Plc confirms death of Herbert Wigwe, wife and son in helicopter crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Access Holdings Plc confirms death of Herbert Wigwe, wife and son in helicopter crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the...

Two die as car plunges into Ogun river

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two people have died while three...

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

CBN’s Credit to Private Sector Reaches N62.5 Trillion in 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
…Indicating Positive Economic Trend** In our recent economic analysis, we...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Access Holdings Plc confirms death of Herbert Wigwe, wife and son in helicopter crash

Nigeria 0
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Access Holdings Plc has confirmed the...

Two die as car plunges into Ogun river

Top Stories 0
February 11, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two people have died while three...

Global Cancer Burden Highlights Urgent Need for Equitable Access to Care

News 0
As the world prepares to observe World Cancer Day,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com